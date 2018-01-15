Qatari emir to visit Ankara for meeting with Erdoğan

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Ankara on Monday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional matters.

Turkish-Qatari relations reached new heights after a handful of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia abruptly severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the emirate, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The Qatari government has denied the accusation, blasting the blockade as unjustified and a violation of international law.

Amid the riff, Turkey has provided increased support to Qatar, boosting food and other imports to meet the country's shortages.