Presidential aide Kalın, US security adviser McMaster discuss terror fight, regional matters

Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster, the presidency said late Friday.

During the call, Kalın and McMaster stressed the importance of the long-standing strategic partnership between Turkey and the U.S. and the ongoing fight against various terror groups, including the PKK, Deash and al-Qaida.

Kalın also called on the U.S. to stop supporting the PKK's Syrian affiliate the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed-wing People's Protection Units (YPG).

The parties agreed that restoration of stability in Syria through a reliable political transition, which will not threaten Syria's neighbors, would contribute to the peace and security of the region.

Kalın and McMaster also reiterated the importance of Iraq's territorial integrity, welfare and stability for the region.

The presidential aide shared Turkey's concerns and expectations about the fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in the U.S.

Relations between the two NATO allies have been strained recently over a number of issues.

The conviction of Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla over the violation of U.S.-imposed sanctions against Iran in what Ankara sees as a "politically motivated" case caused the latest spat between the two countries.

The U.S.' refusal to extradite Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fethullah Gülen, who was a mastermind behind the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, is one of the longest-standing disputes between Ankara and Washington.

Turkey also strongly opposes U.S. military support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the terrorist PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed-wing the People's Protection Units (YPG).