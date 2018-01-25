PYD/YPG not invited to Syria peace summit in Russia's Sochi

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG) have not been invited to and will not attend the upcoming Syrian peace congress in Russia next week, an official said Thursday.

Badran Jia Kurd, an adviser to the administration that governs the terrorist PKK-linked YPG-led autonomous regions of northern Syria, said that they have not received a formal invitation to the Syrian congress, which will be taking place in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria are offshoots of the PKK, recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, U.S., EU and others.

The PYD has not taken part in any round of Syrian peace talks so far as Turkey also recognizes them as a terrorist group and opposes their involvement in talks.

The congress, brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran, is supposed to bring the warring sides together to find an ultimate solution to the crisis. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in this respect, said in late November 2017 that a new Syria would be born at the summit.