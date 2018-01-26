Erdoğan, May discuss Afrin operation, Syria in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and discussed the ongoing Turkish military operation in Afrin, Syria with British Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdoğan told May that the operation's sole target is terrorists and "utmost care" is being taken to protect civilians in the town.

May, in return, said that the U.K. appreciates Turkey's efforts to stabilize Syria and defeat Daesh.

The two leaders agreed to work closely in their efforts to find solution to Syrian crisis, the sources said.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear the terrorist PKK's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council decisions, self-defense rights under the UN Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.