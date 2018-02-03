Erdoğan, Macron discuss Afrin operation and Sochi summit in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch and the Sochi summit with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call, presidential sources said late Saturday.

President Erdoğan underlined that the counter-terror operation in northwestern Syria's Afrin region was only targeting terrorists, adding that Turkey was respecting Syria's territorial integrity.

Giving information about latest developments in the Afrin operation, the president also discussed the latest rocket attacks carried out by PKK/YPG terrorist from Syria, which targeted Turkey's southern Hatay and Kilis provinces.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact regarding bilateral relations and regional issues.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions and its right to self-defense under the U.N. charter.