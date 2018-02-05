Erdoğan, Pope Francis back Jerusalem's status during Vatican talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived at the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis on Monday.

During their one-on-one meeting, President Erdoğan and Pope Francis backed protection of Jerusalem's status as determined by U.N. resolutions and international law, and expressed opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The two leaders also discussed joint efforts against xenophobia and Islamophobia, and stressed linking terror to religions is wrong.

Erdoğan urged the Christian leader to refrain from provocative remarks that could equate Islam with terror.

The visit marks the first time a Turkish president visited the Vatican in 59 years and second time ever.

Erdoğan along with his wife Emine was greeted at the Cortile di San Damaso by the Prefect of the Papal Household Georg Ganswein with an official ceremony.

The president later proceeded to his one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace, which began at 12:00 p.m. (GMT +3) and lasted approximately an hour.

The pope and president also exchanged gifts. Erdoğan presented a 24-piece miniature Iznik pottery, which had been made with a ceramics technique popular at the time of Ottoman Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent; he also gave him Mesnevi lectures in Italian and English.

Pope Francis gave the president a medal representing peace.

Aside from Erdoğan and his wife, the Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli as well as EU Minister Ömer Çelik and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak.