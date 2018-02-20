Iran 'understands Turkish concerns' over US plan

Iran understands Turkish concerns over the plans of the U.S. in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said yesterday.

Speaking at the Discussion Club Valday in Moscow, Zarif said: "Concerns of our Turkish neighbors about the U.S. plans in the region can be understood, and we need to deal with these concerns. And it is best to do this legally through the Syrian government."

He also called the U.S. attempt to use the Kurdish factor in Syria as "short-sighted."

About Iranian military bases in Syria, he said: "No, we don't have any."