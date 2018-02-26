Latest leg of Erdoğan's Africa tour to mark new firsts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched a five-day, four-country Africa tour to Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali on Monday. The president's trip to Mauritania and Mali will mark the first time ever a Turkish president visits the countries. Meanwhile, his stop in Algeria will be the second time a Turkish president visits the country.

Turkey's official policy of "Opening to Africa" has blossomed since Erdoğan initiated the partnership in 2005 – when he was prime minister. Since then, bilateral trade between Turkey and African countries has increased significantly over the past 11 years.

Having visited 23 African countries 39 times, Erdoğan is the leader who visited Africa the most in the world.

According to the presidential statement on Saturday, Erdoğan will hold talks with his counterparts in Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali in one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.

The leaders are expected to discuss regional and global developments, bilateral relations and cooperation. Business forums in Algeria and Senegal will also be held as part of the visits, the statement said.

The president was also planning to visit several Latin American countries but had to delay the visit as a result of Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch against terrorist PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh in northern Syria.