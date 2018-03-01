Armenia scraps normalization deal with Turkey

Armenia yesterday scrapped an agreement it signed with Turkey in 2009 in what turned out to be a failed attempt to normalize relations between the two countries, Armenian Yerkir Media TV quoted the president's spokesman as saying.

"Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan told a national security council meeting that the Armenian-Turkish protocols were annulled," Yerkir Media TV quoted Vladimir Hakobyan as saying.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan wrote on social media that President Sargsyan has declared the Armenia-Turkey protocols "null and void." The two countries signed the accords in October 2009 to establish diplomatic relations and open up their land border, trying to overcome the legacy of the events of 1915 and later events that led to the death of thousands on both sides.