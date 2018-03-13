FM Çavuşoğlu to attend joint strategic planning meeting in Moscow

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Moscow on Monday to attend the 6th Turkish-Russian Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting, a sub-mechanism of the Turkish-Russian High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC).

The meeting will be held under the co-chairmanship of Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to the statement released by Foreign Ministry, Çavşoğlu's two-day program will also lay the groundwork for the HLCC, which will be held in Turkey this year.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu will also pay a visit to Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition (MITT), deliver a speech on Turkish foreign policy at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), and meet with chief editors of prominent Russian media outlets.

The HLCC, where the relations between the two countries have been discussed to a great extent, is held once a year with the attendance of the two countries' presidents and their related ministers, and is hosted by Ankara and Moscow in sequence.

There are three different structures within the body of the ÜDİK: The Joint Strategic Planning Group, the Joint Economic Commission and the Social Forum. The decisions are derived from these three structures throughout the year are added to the agenda for the HLCC meetings for evaluation and approval.