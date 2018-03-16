Eastern Ghouta heading towards disaster, clashes must end, Turkish FM says at Astana meeting

The situation in Syria's eastern Ghouta is heading towards disaster and clashes must end, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Friday, calling for a ceasefire in the region.

Çavuşoğlu was speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in the Kazakh capital, Astana, where the three had gathered to discuss the situation in Syria.

The foreign ministers of three guarantor countries of de-escalation zones in Syria attended a summit today in Astana, Kazakhstan to evaluate the year-long cooperation and discuss the future steps to be taken for the Syrian crisis.

Turkey, Iran and Russia launched a Syrian peace process in Astana, which aims to complement the U.N.-brokered talks in Geneva, to bring an end to the seven-year conflict in the country. The three countries held a series of summits in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi, to bring together the conflicting parties in Syria.

Last year, Turkey, Iran and Russia agreed in Astana to establish de-escalation zones in the northern province of Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo. Under the Astana agreement, Turkey is to gradually establish 12 observation points from Idlib's north to south to monitor and sustain the current cease-fire agreement for the de-escalation zones, deliver humanitarian aid and ensure the secure return of displaced people.

