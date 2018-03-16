Turkish, Russian, Iranian foreign ministers in Astana to discuss Syria

The foreign ministers of three guarantor countries of de-escalation zones in Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia are expected to attend a summit today in Astana, Kazakhstan to evaluate the year-long cooperation and discuss the future steps to be taken for the Syrian crisis.

The Turkish, Iranian and Russian delegations had technical meetings prior to the meeting, which will be held by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. The delegations discussed the efforts to establish a constitution committee decided on in Sochi, Russia and the latest situation in the de-escalation zones.

Additionally, the committee formed in the previous meeting in order to handle the release of detainees in Syria had its first meeting yesterday. Çavuşoğlu arrived in Astana yesterday following meetings in Azerbaijan.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss joint steps to accelerate the resolution of the Syrian crisis. The preparations for a trilateral summit on April 4 in Istanbul will be discussed as well.

Turkey, Iran and Russia launched a Syrian peace process in Astana, which aims to complement the U.N.-brokered talks in Geneva, to bring an end to the seven-year conflict in the country. The three countries held a series of summits in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi, to bring together the conflicting parties in Syria.

Last year, Turkey, Iran and Russia agreed in Astana to establish de-escalation zones in the northern province of Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo. Under the Astana agreement, Turkey is to gradually establish 12 observation points from Idlib's north to south to monitor and sustain the current cease-fire agreement for the de-escalation zones, deliver humanitarian aid and ensure the secure return of displaced people.