Turkey not considering any moves against Russia, deputy PM Bozdağ says

Turkey is not considering any moves against Russia, deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said late Monday.

"Turkey and Russia's bilateral relations are at a good level. We are currently not considering such decisions against Russia," Bozdağ said.

At least 19 countries, including the U.S., Canada, 15 members of the EU, Ukraine and Albania, have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian officer who sold secrets to Britain and moved there in a 2010 spy swap, remains in critical condition along with his daughter, Yulia, after they were found unconscious on a park bench in the sleepy English city of Salisbury on March 4. Britain says a military-grade nerve agent was used to poison them, and accused Moscow of perpetrating the attack. The U.S., France and Germany have agreed it's highly likely that's the case.

The U.K. has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the incident, accusing them of being undeclared intelligence agents, which led Russia to expel the same number of British diplomats. The European Union has already recalled its ambassador to Russia.

Moscow's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from NATO and EU member states and reiterated Russia's denial that it had any involvement with a chemical weapon attack on British territory.

"This unfriendly act by this group of countries will not go without consequences. We will react," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.