Trilateral summit between Erdoğan, Putin, Rouhani to take place next week

A trilateral Syria summit between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran will take place on April 4 in Ankara, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement Saturday.

The seventh Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council (ÜDİK) meeting co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be held on April 3, along with the participation of ministers from both countries, the statement said.

The official ground breaking ceremony of Turkey's first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu will take place later in the day, it added.

The next day, with the participation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the trilateral summit on Syria will be held, with Erdoğan and Rouhani conducting a bilateral meeting during the summit.

A de-escalation regime backed by the three countries between the Assad regime and opposition groups has been in effect in Syria since the summer of 2017. While the deal was successful in ending clashes in various locations, a countrywide end to armed conflicts could not be achieved so far.