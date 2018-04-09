Turkey ready to deploy troops to UN peacekeeping mission in Ukraine’s Donbass

Turkey is ready to participate in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Donbass, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's press service said Monday following his meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Poroshenko arrived in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoğlu.

"President Petro Poroshenko informed the Turkish side on the situation in Donbass… Turkey welcomed the deployment of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the occupied area of Donbass and stated willingness to take part in this mission," the statement said.

Erdoğan and Poroshenko discussed bilateral trade ties and opportunities for the implementation of common energy projects.

The leaders also touched upon trilateral cooperation between Ukraine, Turkey and Qatar.

An armed conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Donbass region broke out following popular Euromaidan protests in the capital Kiev and across the country against the government of then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in fighting since 2014.