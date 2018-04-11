President Erdoğan offers condolences for Algerian plane crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered condolences Wednesday for an Algerian military plane crash that killed 257 people.

A total of 257 people were killed when a military plane carrying soldiers crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria on Wednesday.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced three days of national mourning after the country's deadliest air catastrophe.

The leader of the North African state also ordered that a special prayer be said for the victims, mainly members of the military and their families, after weekly Muslim prayers on Friday, a text published by state press agency APS said.