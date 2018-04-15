Acting US secretary of state briefs Turkish foreign ministry official on Syria

Acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan briefed Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Ümit Yalçın over the phone on Sunday on the latest developments in Syria.

In a written statement, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Sullivan also discussed the strikes with Kuwaiti, Czech, and Iraqi foreign ministers on the same day.

American, British and French forces hit Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in response to a suspected poison gas attack that killed more than 70 civilians last week, in the biggest intervention by Western powers against Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Strikes carried out on Syria targeted three facilities associated with the government's chemical weapons program, U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford has told reporters in Washington.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had spoken with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump over the issue ahead of the airstrikes.

Turkey welcomed the U.S. strikes, saying that they are a positive development but highlighted that there is much more work to be done to find a lasting solution to the war in Syria.