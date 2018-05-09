US will lose after opting out of Iran nuclear deal, Erdoğan says

The U.S. will be on the losing side in terms of the Iran nuclear deal because it did not adhere to the agreement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, as he criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement.

"You cannot just simply cancel international agreements as you wish," Erdoğan said, adding that the U.S.' attitude is unacceptable.

On Tuesday, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and restored harsh sanctions against Iran.

His decision was criticized for raising the risk of conflict in the region, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.