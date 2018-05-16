   
DIPLOMACY
Chief of Staff Gen. Akar meets with US, Greek counterparts

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar greets Greek counterpart Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis in Brussels. (IHA Photo)
Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar on Wednesday met with his American and Greek counterparts on the sidelines of the 179th NATO Military Committee Chiefs of Staff Meeting in Brussels.

Akar and U.S. Gen. Joseph Dunford reportedly discussed bilateral relations and developments in Syria and the Middle East.

On April 28, the two military generals held a phone conversation and discussed regional security issues and the mutual cooperation between the two countries.

They also previously met on the sidelines of military summits.

Akar also talked with Greek Chief of Staff Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis on Wednesday.

