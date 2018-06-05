US weapons provided to YPG will be taken back during retreat from Manbij, FM Çavuşoğlu says

The weapons provided by the U.S. to the People's Protection Forces (YPG), the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group that dominates the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), will be taken back during their retreat from northern Syria's Manbij as agreed by Turkey and the U.S., Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in his hometown of Antalya, Çavuşoğlu said that after the Manbij plan is completed, Turkey and the U.S. will move this model to other areas occupied by the YPG, specifically naming Raqqa and Kobani. He added that the roadmap agreed to by top diplomats of the two countries also includes this issue.

Çavuşoğlu met with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, and the two countries agreed on a roadmap for PKK's retreat from Manbij. Turkey has long demanded that the U.S. avoid cooperation with the YPG, putting a special emphasis on YPG presence west of the Euphrates River, including the predominantly Arab town of Manbij. The U.S. partnership with the PKK has deeply deteriorated the relations between the two allies, in addition to a number of other issues.

"The step that we will take is important both for Syria's future and as an opportunity to restore our broken relations with the U.S. That is why this roadmap needs to be fully implemented. Both sides have this determination," Çavuşoğlu said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...