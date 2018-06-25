Merkel calls Erdoğan to congratulate him on election win

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to extend her congratulations on his re-election as president of Turkey.

"I look forward to working together with you to further support and deepen the cooperation between our two countries," Merkel said late Monday.

"The upheavals in the Near and Middle East and the resulting flows of refugees affect our two states substantially," she said, adding that Turkey had shown "great responsibility" during the crisis.

Over 20 world leaders congratulated President Erdoğan following the elections, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Erdoğan received 52.6 percent of the vote in the election and became the first president to serve under the new governing system.

Meanwhile, the People's Alliance between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won the parliamentary election with 53.7 percent as the Nation Alliance — the CHP, the Good Party (IP) and the Felicity Party (SP) — managed to secure only 34 percent.