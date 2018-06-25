UK PM May calls Erdoğan to congratulate him on election victory

UK Prime Minister Theresa May called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate him on his election victory late Monday.

In the phone call, the Premier said that the UK is looking forward to further developing bilateral ties with Turkey under Erdoğan's new term.

President Erdoğan received 52.6 percent in Sunday's election.

His ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) also secured a victory with 42.5 percent of the votes in parliamentary elections, with 99.64 percent of the ballots counted.

Along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AK Party's election ally, the People's Alliance has won 53.7 percent of the vote so far.

Turkey is a key NATO member and has its second largest military.