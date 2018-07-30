Turkey slams Israeli, Egyptian ambassadors over support for unilateral Cyprus gas exploration

Turkish Cypriot gov't will not allow Greek Cyprus to explore for gas

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed late Monday the Israeli and Egyptian ambassadors accredited to the Greek administration of southern Cyprus late Monday for supporting the Greek side's unilateral hydrocarbon exploration in the eastern Mediterranean at a recent conference, urging the diplomats "not to exceed their authorities."

The ambassadors of both countries threatened Turkey last week with "military intervention," with Israeli ambassador Aammy Ravel saying "I hope Israel will not have to carry out a military intervention against Turkey" over Turkey's reaction against south Cyprus' unilateral gas exploration activities.

Egyptian ambassador Mai Taha Muhammad also threatened to use military force against Turkey "if needed."

U.S. ambassador Cathleen Doherty also voiced support for both of the diplomats, claiming that Turkey's attitude over the matter was "unacceptable."

Calling the ambassadors' remarks, which supported the unilateral drilling being conducted by the Greek Cypriots in the Mediterranean, "unwarranted", the ministry said it was "unacceptable" that the Greek Cypriot side continued to act as it was "the sole owner of the Island" all the while "a just and lasting settlement" remains to be achieved.

"With these activities, the Greek Cypriot side disregards the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriots, who are the island's co-owners," he added.

Aksoy said this attitude is far removed from any spirit of compromise and demonstrates that the Greek Cypriot administration has failed to grasp the win-win potential for economic cooperation that could result from a settlement that both the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey have been making the "utmost" effort to achieve.

"The authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Turkey have, from the very beginning, been issuing the necessary warnings with regard to these irresponsible steps taken by the Greek Cypriot administration and voicing their justified concerns and indignation," Aksoy said.

He said Turkey is determined to protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots and to continue supporting them.

Aksoy added that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, at a joint press conference last week during his visit to the TRNC with Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı, once again openly stressed Turkey's determination to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K., collapsing in 2017.

Turkey blames Greek Cypriot intransigence for the failure of the talks, also faulting the EU for admitting the Greek Cypriot administration into the union in 2004 although Greek Cypriot voters had recently rejected a peace deal.