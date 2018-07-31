Great opportunity for economic ties between Turkey and Argentina, envoy says

Argentina's envoy in Ankara has said Turkey and Argentina have a "great opportunity" to establish stable economic relations between the two countries.

"I believe that there are great opportunities between Turkey and Argentina to establish stable economic relations. The reason for this to not happen until now is because we do not know each other very well," Ambassador Julian Luis Tettamanti told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Tettamanti has been serving as Argentinian Ambassador in Ankara for nearly two years. He praised Turkey and noted that the country had enhanced technology in various areas.

Underscoring the fact that Turkey has highly advanced military industries, Tettamanti said: "Argentina does not have such military industry; however, Argentina does not have enemies neighboring it."

Tettamanti, who served as in Europe and South American countries during his career, described his duty as ambassador to Turkey as "extraordinary" and added that he had little opportunity to get acquainted with Turkish culture.

The ambassador noted that he arrived in the country after the July 15, 2016, defeated coup by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

"There are groups affiliated to FETÖ in Argentina. The complaints filed by Turkey are being investigated and brought to justice," he added.

Tettamanti is to retire as Ambassador on September.

Tettamanti said Argentina suffered several crises because of the coups happened in the country. "The last coup, which left 30,000 dead, was the worst. Coups ruined the social fabric. That is one of the effects of coups. Violence and deaths damage social structure and security," he said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.