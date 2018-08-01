Turkey calls on US to reverse its wrong decision regarding sanctions

Turkey strongly protests the U.S. decision to sanction its ministers and calls on the country to reverse its wrong decision, the foreign ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

"The decision targeting two ministers does not comply with state solemnity and cannot be explained by the concepts of law and justice," the statement said.

The foreign ministry also said that U.S.' "aggressive attitude servers no purpose," adding that Turkey would respond likewise.

It underlined that the latest U.S. move could be considered a "disrespectful intervention" to Turkey's judicial system, saying that it will harm constructive efforts trying to solve problems between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on his official Twitter page that the U.S. sanctions move would not be left without retaliation.

