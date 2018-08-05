   
Turkey 'strongly condemns' Maduro assassination attempt, Foreign Ministry says

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an incident as he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Xinhua via AP)
Turkey "strongly condemns" the assassination attempt Sunday targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Maduro's rescue was the "biggest consolation" following the attack, the statement said, wishing the seven injured soldiers a quick recovery.

"During this difficult time Turkey will stand by the friendly and brotherly Venezuelan people, President Maduro, his family and all government officials," the ministry said.

"Our greatest desire is stability, prosperity, peace and security of Venezuela."

Communications Director at the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun also condemned the assassination attempt.

"Turkey stands with the people of Venezuela and their democratically elected leader. We wish a speedy recovery to Mr. President and Venezuela," Altun wrote on Twitter.

Maduro dodged an apparent assassination attempt when drones armed with explosives detonated while he was delivering a speech to hundreds of soldiers being broadcast live on television.

