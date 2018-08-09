UN Gen. Assembly head to attend Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara

Annual Ambassadors Conference begins with Goals 2023 on agenda

U.N. General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak will visit the Turkish capital Ankara on Aug. 13, his spokesman said Thursday.

Breden Varma said Lajcak will attend the 10th annual Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara which will be held Aug. 12-17.

"The president will address the state of multilateralism, as well as his priorities including U.N. reform processes," Varma said.

Lajcak will also attend a lunch hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The annual conference reviews events relevant to Turkey's foreign policy, current challenges and opportunities and evaluates the country's priorities.

This year's conference will focus on "Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Foreign Policy in Presidential System of Government."