Russia willing to lift visa regime for Turkish citizens

Moscow is willing to lift visa requirements in some categories for Turkish citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The Russian ministry said that the issue will be discussed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit Turkey on Aug. 13 and 14 to attend the 10th Ambassadors' Conference, which will be held on Aug. 12-17 in both the capital Ankara and in the central Konya province.

"It is planned to discuss the prospects of easing the travel regime for the citizens of the two countries. We confirm a willingness to lift the visa regime in certain categories for Turkish citizens," it said.

According to the statement, Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also discuss bilateral relations as well as regional issues, particularly Syria.

Following Turkey's shooting down of an intruding Russian military jet over the Turkey-Syria border in November 2015, Russia imposed a range of unilateral sanctions on Turkey, including a ban on food imports and an end to visa-free travel. After quick recover in bilateral relations, the two countries rapidly increased military and economic cooperation.