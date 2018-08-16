Erdoğan, Macron discuss economic relations amid US trade spat

Turkey has received global support for its stance against the US: FM Çavuşoğlu

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of Turkish economy's stability as he discussed economic relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a phone call Thursday.

The two presidents exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as regional matters, presidential sources said.

Erdoğan and Macron stressed the need to further develop economic and trade relations and mutual investment between Turkey and France.

The leaders also decided to organize a meeting between Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his French counterpart.

The situation in Syria, particularly in the northwestern province of Idlib, was also discussed during the phone call.

The talks come as United States unprecedentedly moved to impose sanctions against its NATO ally Turkey over continued detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, held in Turkey over his links to terrorists groups.