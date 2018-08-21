Attack on U.S. Embassy clear provocation, Ankara says

High-level officials in Ankara have condemned the attack that targeted the U.S. Embassy building in Ankara Monday. They highlighted that Turkey is a safe country and said the provocative attack was a clear attempt at creating chaos.

Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın said Monday that the attack was "a clear attempt at creating chaos. Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions here are under the protection of the law." He added that the incident is being investigated and light will be shed on the incident as soon as possible.

Earlier Monday, some unidentified attackers in a vehicle opened fire at a security cabin of the U.S. Embassy. No casualties were reported and police are looking for the attackers. In relation to the issue, Embassy spokesperson David Gainer on Aug. 20 said: "We can confirm a security incident took place at the U.S. Embassy early this morning. We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details. We thank the Turkish National Police for their rapid response."