Pakistani people continue to support Turkey against US sanctions

The Pakistani people are continuing their campaign to support the Turkish lira and Turkish products against U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over the detention of terror-linked American pastor Andrew Brunson.

After the new prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan tweeted that Pakistan was praying for their success in overcoming economic drawbacks due to U.S. sanctions, a nationwide support campaign for Turkey took over Pakistan. Many politicians, journalists and people from all generations are ready to support the campaign, which was launched on Aug. 18.

The Turkish currency has been targeted in a series of economic attacks since Washington ordered tariffs in retaliation for the arrest of pastor Brunson, on charges of espionage and links to the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt.

Washington levied sanctions on Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and doubled tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Turkey. Following sanctions, campaigns were launched to support the Turkish lira in many countries including Pakistan, Lebanon, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait and South Africa.

Famous Pakistani journalists Hasan Abdullah and Islamuddin Sajid told the Daily Sabah how the campaign has grown bigger due to public support and individual initiatives.

Abdullah said that the sanctions depict America's double standard as "the U.S. refuses to extradite [FETÖ leader] Fetullah Gülen saying that the matter will be decided by its courts, but at the same time it wants the Turkish government to bypass the judicial process and simply send back pastor Brunson, even though there appears [to be] ample evidence of his involvement with the terrorist organizations PKK and FETÖ."

He added that U.S. does not shy away from violating international law and the Pakistani people have a similarly bad story. "The U.S. has shamelessly undermined trust even in humanitarian projects such as anti-polio drives by using a doctor as a spy in Pakistan, as in the case of Dr. Shakeel Afridi," he said.

Sajid says that unilateral action against the Turkish government and Turkish people have been widely condemned by the people of the Islamic world.

"In the recent crises after U.S. sanctions on Turkey, our Pakistani people have launched a campaign to buy the lira and Turkish products to show their solidarity with their brothers and sisters," he said.