Greece extradites two Turkish soldiers after border incident

Greece on Sunday detained two Turkish soldiers who allegedly crossed the border and later extradited them to Turkey.

Greek authorities said two soldiers out of a group of five soldiers crossed the border while performing patrol duty.

A conversation between the two countries' defense ministries confirmed the incident.

Turkish Armed Forces said the soldiers had been extradited to Turkey soon after the incident was disclosed to the public.

Since Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) coup attempt on July 15, 2016, tensions have continued to grow between Turkey and Greece.

Eight pro-coup soldiers crossed the border in a Turkish military helicopter to apply for asylum in Greece after the failed putsch attempt, and the Greek judiciary has now freed all putschist soldiers.

A month before the decision, two Greek soldiers, who were later extradited, were also arrested by Turkish authorities for illegally crossing the border.