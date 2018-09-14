Turkey appoints new ambassadors

The Foreign Ministry appointed new ambassadors to Russia and some European and Latin American countries, a diplomatic source said yesterday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called some of the new ambassadors late on Wednesday to inform them of their new positions, said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Former Deputy Undersecretary Cihad Erginay was appointed to Spain; Murat Ateş to Brazil; Ümit Yardım to Austria; Kaan Esener as the permanent representative of Turkey to the Council of Europe; Mehmet Kemal Bozay as the permanent representative of Turkey to the European Union; Mehmet Samsar to Russia; and Şefik Vural Altay to Argentina. Presidential press officer Lütfullah Göktaş was appointed as Turkey's envoy to Vatican City.

It is also reported that the appointment of ambassadors, especially to African countries, will continue.