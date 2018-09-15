Erdoğan to visit Azerbaijan on independence anniversary

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Azerbaijan today to attend celebration programs organized to mark the country's liberation from an Armenian invasion in 1918.

According to a Turkish presidency statement Friday, Erdoğan will attend events organized in the memory of the establishment of the Islamic Army of Caucasus and the liberation of the capital city of Baku from Armenians in 1918.

Erdoğan is also expected to hold a number of meetings on the two country's strategic relationship and cooperation.

The Islamic Army of the Caucasus was sent by the Ottoman Empire to Azerbaijan in 1918, in order to help the struggle of the Azeri people against the Armenians and Bolsheviks, who were aiming to invade the region.