Berlin seeks normalizing bilateral relations with Ankara

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass expressed on Sunday his wish to thaw chilly relations between his country and Turkey.

Mass said that this was an important issue to solve because of the considerable amount of Turkish people living in Germany.

He indicated that this was just one thing they need to cover with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his upcoming visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29.

"Turkey knows that we do not want any sign that can put the normalization process in jeopardy," Maas told the German media.

He added that the two countries need to have a constructive relationship.

During his visit, Erdoğan is expected to address the Turkish Diaspora in Germany and meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In the aftermath of the pastor Andrew Brunson crisis and economic attacks by the U.S., Ankara, the European Union and Germany signaled a rapprochement in the relations.

"Germany would like to see an economically prosperous Turkey. This is in our interest," Merkel said recently.

Accordingly, numerous high-level visits are expected to revive the relations between the two countries. Maas met Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Turkey on Sept. 5-6, delivering positive messages to cooperate closely in the future.

Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak will also hold a meeting with his German counterpart on Sept. 21.

Previously, the two countries were locked in heated debates and ultimatums for one-and-a-half years over a series of issues, including the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) presence in Germany. Relations between Germany and Turkey hit rock bottom in 2017. The crisis followed just before Turkey's constitutional referendum in April 2017, when Turkish ministers wanted to address Turks in Germany as part of the referendum campaign.

However, German municipalities banned Turkish politicians from campaigning for the referendum in the country. Turkey and Germany have been in a normalization process for some time now, with promising signs that both sides are looking to leave behind the tensions.