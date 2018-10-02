Hungarian gov't spokesperson: Turkey key country for Europe's security

Turkey has a key position in providing security for Europe, Hungary's government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs said yesterday, emphasizing the importance of the partnership between the two countries.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit to the country, Kovacs said that Turkey is a determinant country.

"We are aware of the fact that Turkey is a determinant factor geopolitically and strategically and will try to improve our relations in accordance with that. We position our relations with Turkey strategically under the pretext of mutual respect," said Kovacs.

He added that Hungary takes its history into account while positioning itself in world politics, which is why Europe, Berlin, Moscow and Istanbul are the main determinant points in Hungarian politics.

Erdoğan is set to visit Hungary on Oct. 8-9. During the visit, he is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly renovated tomb of Gül Baba [Father of Roses], an Ottoman Bektashi dervish poet and companion of Sultan Süleiman the Magnificent.

The tomb was originally built between 1543 and 1548 in Budapest. The newest renovation project in partnership of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Hungarian authorities began in August 2016.

TİKA has completed about 60 projects in Hungary since 2014, which were mostly linked to social and cultural cooperation, education and health.

The Turkish agency has been also carrying out extensive restoration work on Ottoman heritage in the Balkans as well as implementing development and aid projects.

Kovacs further expressed that having good relations with Turkey not only benefits Hungary but also Europe.

"Turkey, as a regional power, has an important role in the security of both Europe and Middle East," Kovacs added.

He also highlighted that Hungary continues to support Turkey's EU membership and the doors of the EU should be open to any European country which wants membership.