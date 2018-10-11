Joint Turkish-Saudi team to investigate Khashoggi disappearance: Kalın

A joint Turkish-Saudi team will investigate the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi upon the kingdom's request, Presidential Aide Ibrahim Kalın said late Thursday.

Kalın told Anadolu Agency: "Within the framework of a close cooperation between Turkey and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and upon the suggestion of the Kingdom, a joint working team between Turkey and Saudi Arabia will be formed to investigate the case of Jamal in all its aspects."

Khashoggi, journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Turkish authorities suspect he was killed. Saudi Arabia denies any involvement in his disappearance.

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Saudi authorities notified Ankara that they were "open to cooperation" and would allow the consulate building to be searched.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the Saudi Consulate to prove whether or not Khashoggi exited the building after entering, saying the consulate officials "can't get away with (simply) saying 'he left the building'."

Turkish police investigating the case said in a statement Saturday that 15 Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and entered the consulate while Khashoggi was inside. On Tuesday, footage and identities of the "assassination" squad were made public.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington was working with Ankara and Riyadh on the investigation, though Turkish officials denied his claim that U.S. investigators were operating inside Turkey.

Khashoggi had been living in self-imposed exile in the U.S. since last year.