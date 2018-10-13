Saudis should allow Turkish prosecutors, experts to enter the consulate, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Saturday that Saudi authorities should cooperate to provide access fro Turkish prosecutors and experts into the consulate premises for a sound investigation.

"Saudi Arabia needs to cooperate for the [Turkish] prosecution personnel and experts to enter the consulate premises for the soundness of this investigation and everything to come into light. We haven't seen cooperation in that regard, and we want to see this," Çavuşoğlu told reporters in London.

The foreign minister is in London to meet with his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt and to attend a roundtable meeting organized by the U.K.-based think-tank Chatham House.

