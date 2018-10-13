   
Turkey's Foreign Ministry slams Israel over Gaza killings

Medics evacuate a wounded youth from near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo)
Turkey on Saturday "strongly" condemned Israel's "heinous attack" on peaceful Palestinian protestors in Gaza which killed seven people.

"Israel needs to understand that it cannot deprive the Palestinian people of their historical and legitimate rights while blatantly pursuing a policy of violence," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the international community has a "humanitarian duty" to protect the Palestinian people without delay.

"We once again reiterate our call to international community to fulfill this conscientious responsibility," it added.

At least seven Palestinian protesters were killed Friday by Israeli army gunfire near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed — and thousands more injured — since rallies on the Right of Return began on March 30.

