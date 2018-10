Chief of Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and his U.S. counterpart General Joseph Dunford discussed regional security and the fight against terrorism in Washington late Monday, according to presidential sources.

In June, Turkish and U.S. forces began patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij in line with a deal focusing on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated Peoples Protection Units (YPG) terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region.