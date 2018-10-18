Turkish navy stops Greek frigate from harassing research ship in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey to drill first well in Mediterranean by end of 2018

The Turkish navy on Thursday stopped a Greek frigate from harassing a Turkish research ship in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ship Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa was carrying out seismic research activity, as had been previously announced, in the Turkish-controlled waters of the Güzelyurt Research Coast off the Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Greek frigate began harassing the research vessel in the early hours of Thursday morning, in violation of international law and conventions, Anadolu Agency said.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Turkey would continue to exercise its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its continental shelf.

"We recommend that Greece abstain from acts that would cause an escalation in the region," the ministry said in a statement, warning that Greek "insistence on unrealistic claims" would only result in harming bilateral relations and regional stability.

A Greek defense source denied there was an incident but said the Greeks were monitoring the activity of the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa. It said the vessel appeared to be in an area claimed by Greek Cyprus for future hydrocarbons exploration, west of the island.

Turkey had issued a Navtex, an advisory to ships including coordinates, that it would be conducting seismic surveys in the Mediterranean Sea from Oct. 18 to Feb. 1.

Turkey, Greece and Greek Cyprus have long disputed their overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research in the Mediterranean.