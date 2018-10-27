Turkish, Russian foreign, defense ministers meet ahead of Syria summit in Istanbul

Turkey's foreign and defense ministers met with their Russian counterparts in Istanbul ahead of a four-party Syria summit to be held in the city on Saturday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu held bilateral talks as well as a meeting attended by delegations, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russia's Sergey Shoigu also met and exchanged views on the latest situation in Idlib, Syria as well as regional security during their talks, according to Turkish defense sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.







The summit on Syria, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. special Syria envoy, will also attend the summit.

During the summit, the participants will address the Syrian conflict in all its aspects, focusing on the situation on the ground, the Idlib agreement, and the political process, and harmonizing joint efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The leaders will also discuss the Sept. 17 agreement between Ankara and Moscow to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.