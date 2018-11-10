Turkey shared recordings of Khashoggi’s murder with Saudi, US, Germany, France, Britain: Erdoğan

Turkey has given recordings on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

Turkish sources have said previously that authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the murder.

"We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the English," he said in a televised speech.

Speaking ahead of his departure for France to attend commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Erdoğan said Saudi Arabia knows the killer of Jamal Khashoggi is among a group of 15 people who arrived in Turkey one day ahead of the Oct. 2 killing.

"The 15 people who came to Istanbul [from Saudi Arabia], who are also among 18 detained by Saudi authorities, surely know who killed Jamal Khashoggi and where his body is," Erdoğan said, calling on Saudi officials to do their part to reveal the unanswered parts of the dissident journalist's murder

Erdoğan also criticized the stance of Saudi authorities. "Saudi attorney general arrived in Turkey to dodge the column," he said, referring to the visit of Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor Saud al-Mujeb to obtain information about the case.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 after entering the consulate to obtain documents for marriage procedures. After initially denying and later playing down the incident as a fistfight, Saudi Arabia accepted that the journalist's killing was premeditated.

Erdoğan also said on that he may meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris during the commemorations.

"When we go to Paris, we will try to secure an opportunity and we will realize a bilateral meeting," Erdogan said ahead of his departure.