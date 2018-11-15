Trump administration looking for means to extradite FETÖ leader Gülen to Turkey: report

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has asked several federal agencies to find legal means to extradite the leader of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to Turkey, NBC News reported late Thursday.

Administration officials asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to find ways to send the self-exiled cleric Fethullah Gülen back to Turkey, the U.S. news outlet said, citing two U.S. officials and two other sources.

The administration reportedly asked the Justice Department and FBI to reopen Turkey's requests for Gülen's extradition, and requested that the Homeland Security Department provide information about the terrorist leader's residency status.

Career officials were angered by the request and reluctant to hand over the information, the sources said.

"At first there were eye rolls, but once they realized it was a serious request, the career guys were furious," a senior U.S. official informed of the matter told NBC.

None of the federal agencies commented on the report, but a Turkish official told NBC the Turkish government does not link the case for Gülen's extradition to the Khashoggi killing.

"We definitely see no connection between the two," the official was quoted as saying.

"We want to see action on the end of the United States in terms of the extradition of Gülen. And we're going to continue our investigation on behalf of the Khashoggi case."

Gülen, who arrived in the United States in 1999, currently resides in a luxurious retreat in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. He was already facing criminal investigations related to his group when the coup attempt that took place in 2016. Turkey pressed the U.S. for his extradition after the coup attempt, sending hundreds of folders full of evidence implicating Gülen and FETÖ in the coup attempt. The United States, where the terrorist group runs a network of charter schools, is a favorite safe haven for fugitive FETÖ members. Turkey says the U.S. has turned the extradition matter into a political issue rather than handling the case as a legal matter.