Turkey, Belgium to hold political consultations to discuss bilateral, EU ties

Senior officials from Turkey and Belgium are expected to hold political consultations today with the goal of addressing various issues.

In a press release yesterday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed that "During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral relations and the fields of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the relations between Turkey and the European Union, and various regional and global issues of common interest, will be discussed."

The meeting will be held under the co-chairmanship of Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and Belgian Ambassador Anick Van Calster, Deputy Minister for Bilateral Relations for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.