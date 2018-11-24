President Erdoğan, Qatari emir to meet next week for Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee

The 4th meeting of Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee is set to be held in Istanbul on Nov. 26, an official statement said.

According to a statement from Turkey's presidential press office, the meeting will be jointly presided over by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The meeting will discuss the opportunities to further develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and exchange views on regional issues.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries during the meeting.