Presidency to host panel in London on Turkey's role in Middle East

As part of a series of events organized under the theme "Today's Turkey," the Turkish presidency will host a panel tomorrow in London on Turkey's role in the Middle East.

Professor Gülnur Aybet, a senior Adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Hasan Basri Yalçın, an International Relations academic at Istanbul Commerce University, and Claire Spencer, the former head of the Middle East and Northern Africa program at Chatham House, will be the speakers at the event.

The panel, at London's Naval and Military Club, will be moderated by the head of Defense and Security Forum, Lady Olga Maitland.

Aybet will discuss "Turkey's Relations with the West in the Context of the Middle East, while Yalçın will focus on "Transformation in Turkey's Middle East Policy." Spencer, on the other hand, will discuss "Trade Relations with Turkey in Post-Brexit Period and Diplomatic Middle East Agenda."

Previously, three other panels were held in New York, Berlin and Buenos Aires.