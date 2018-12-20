Turkey, Iran have many joint steps to take for regional security, end clashes, Erdoğan says

Turkey will continue to stand by Iran in teh face of 'unjust' U.S. sanctions which jeopardize regional stability and security, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

Stating that Turkey and Iran have many joint steps to take for regional security and put an end to clashes, Erdoğan said the U.S.' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 landmark nuclear deal was a mistake.

"Turkey won't allow any entities seeking to harm regional security and is cooperating with Iran to ensure this," he said.

Speaking after Erdoğan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran and Ankara agree on protecting Syria's territorial integrity.

He also said the next trilateral meeting on Syria between Ankara, Tehran and Moscow would be held in Russia.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW...