25 envoys appointed new posts abroad

A new decree published in the Official Gazette yesterday announced the appointment of 25 new ambassadors of Turkey to various countries, including Russia, Iran, Spain and the European Union.

The decree also announced that 22 other ambassadors to countries such as Hungary and Albania and the NATO Deputy Permanent Representative had been recalled to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.

Among the newly appointed ambassadors is Derya Örs, head of the Ataturk High Council of Culture, Language and History, who was appointed ambassador to Iran, replacing Rıza Hakan Tekin. They also include Mehmet Süreyya Er, vice president of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), who was appointed to Uzbekistan, replacing Ahmet Başar Sen.