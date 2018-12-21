   
DIPLOMACY
CATEGORIES

25 envoys appointed new posts abroad

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ANKARA
Published

A new decree published in the Official Gazette yesterday announced the appointment of 25 new ambassadors of Turkey to various countries, including Russia, Iran, Spain and the European Union.

The decree also announced that 22 other ambassadors to countries such as Hungary and Albania and the NATO Deputy Permanent Representative had been recalled to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.

Among the newly appointed ambassadors is Derya Örs, head of the Ataturk High Council of Culture, Language and History, who was appointed ambassador to Iran, replacing Rıza Hakan Tekin. They also include Mehmet Süreyya Er, vice president of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), who was appointed to Uzbekistan, replacing Ahmet Başar Sen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Diplomacy Turkey will continue to stand by Iran in the face of 'unjust' U.S....
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS