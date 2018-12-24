FM Çavuşoğlu slams Netanyahu for sympathizing with terrorist PKK

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for "having sympathy" toward the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG).

Speaking to reporters in a joint news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Monday, Çavuşoğlu criticized Netanyahu, who attacked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over Turkey's counter-terror operation.

"Netanyahu has been quite disturbed recently, as he understood that he cannot divide Syria," the foreign minister said, adding that the Israeli PM had intended to divide the country through the use of YPG.

Çavuşoğlu accused Netanyahu of having sympathy toward the terrorist group, noting that both the PKK and Netanyahu are "baby killers."

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the U.S., has waged a bloody three-decade war against Turkey and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.